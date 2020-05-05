PS5 design has a wild 'taco' shape with removable fan cover

While we wait for Sony to show us what the PS5 console looks like, fans have wasted no time providing their own suggestions with unique concepts. While the design we're showing you here is not likely to be that accurate to the final product, it's certainly the most imaginative take we've seen so far.

The design is from the YouTube account of the French PlayStation enthusiasts at VRPlayer (via Notebookcheck ), who made the sleek-looking trailer you can watch below.

The most noticeable difference between this design and the others we've seen is no doubt the overall shape. While most PS5 concepts stick to something resembling a rectangle, this one has carved Sony's new console into the shape of an archway keystone — or in less grandiose language, a 'taco', as one Reddit comment puts it .

(Image credit: VRPlayer.fr)

Using a white design with black accents and blue LED lighting (like the DualSense controller we've seen already), this design also has the controller symbols etched into the casing.

Also unfamiliar is the removable cooling lid. By removing the central panel of this imagined PS5, you reveal the fan — lit with more blue LEDs. What purpose this serves is unclear, but the inclusion of the lighting seems to indicate that the designer intends for the fan to be seen.

(Image credit: VRPlayer.fr)

This concept also imagines also redesigned PSVR gear, including both the headset and controllers. It's rumored that we'll get a new generation of Sony's virtual reality system along with the PS5, hence its appearance here.

(Image credit: VRPlayer.fr)

If you're not into the mainly white design, VR4Player offers an all-black and Spider-Man red option too. Sony has done game-specific reskins of its consoles in the past, and since we're eagerly awaiting another Spider-Man game on the next generation PS5, this would likely be a popular option.

We're hoping to finally hear more from Sony, and actually see the PS5 in the flesh, in an event this month. We'll be getting our first look at Xbox Series X games during a special livestream event on May 7. Both consoles are then expected to debut in November this year, bringing gamers enhancements like speedy loading times, 8K support and ray-tracing.