PS5 stock just got scalped again — and people are furious

The PS5 remains in stupidly high demand, but it's not just other gamers you've got to compete with for a new console, as scalpers continue to be a thorn in the side of shoppers looking for where to buy the PS5.

New stock arrived at U.K. retailer Game on January 19, only for it to sell out in less than 10 minutes. Naturally, the huge PS5 demand had a part to play, but this rapid snapping-up of stock was also due to bots.

Scalper bots have proved a nuisance for wannabe PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S shoppers since the new generation launched in November. These automated systems are far faster than any person, so they can scoop up large numbers of consoles before the average customer can even click buy.

One particular bot aimed at U.K./EU stores named Carnage Bot claimed great success on Twitter, with the software apparently responsible for over 2,000 successful purchases from Game's latest restock.

However, the Carnage account is currently locked down, with its tweets set to protected mode. This is likely due to the less-than=friendly reactions of Twitter users who were eager to get their hands on the new Sony console, some of whom no doubt expressed this frustration to Carnage directly.

Was lucky enough to get one at GAME this morning!!!! However have seeing Carnage Bots managed to order 2000 PS5’s🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬January 19, 2021

Carnage bots doing better than ever from @GAMEdigital's PS5 stop drop this morning. Really sad. I want a PS5 badly but refuse to fund scalpers so will just have to wait it seems. pic.twitter.com/BsvMOwSyQZJanuary 19, 2021

@GAMEdigital I hope you're going to cancel the preorderes for the PS5 that Carnage bot purchased to scalp the genuine buyers like me. 😡January 19, 2021

We hate carnage botsJanuary 19, 2021

After Video Games Chronicle contacted Game, a company spokesperson claimed the retailer was continuing to make sure there was only one PS5 sold per customer.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks and order updates such as cancellations following these checks take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email," the spokesperson said. "At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers. Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”

With a bit of luck, these checks will stymie the scalpers' efforts and let more consoles end up in the hands of people who just want to play games, not rip off others. However, if you're still struggling to find a PS5 to buy, our regularly updated guide to where to buy the PS5 in the U.K. might help you find one.

