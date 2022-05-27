PS5 State of Play June 2022 confirmed for next week — date, time and what we expect to see

PlayStation State of Play is set to return next week with a focus on PS5 and PSVR 2 games. And unlike the last livestreamed showcase this one won’t be dedicated to a single game.

The PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) confirms that the next State of Play will broadcast on Thursday, June 2, and will clock in at nearly 30 minutes (give or take). Sony has already confirmed that the focus will be on “exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.”

There’s no mention of any hardware details for the PSVR 2, which would, unfortunately, suggest that we won’t be getting a release date or pricing information just yet. But, we still expect this State of Play showcase to be well worth watching, especially since we could get an update on highly anticipated third-party titles, such as Hogwarts Legacy and the recently announced Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

From Sony’s brief tease, next week's State of Play is shaping up to be a must-watch show. Below, you’ll find all the details you need on how to watch the PlayStation State of Play for June 2022, as well as what we expect to see during the live stream.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play June 2022

The PlayStation State of Play for June 2022 is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. BST. The livestreamed event will be available across various platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

There doesn't appear to be a pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play so you don’t miss a moment. We’ll add an embedded link to this article once it's available.

Sony confirmed that the show will run for about 30 minutes and won’t focus on a single PS5 game, but will include several titles from third-party studios. It will also offer a "sneak peek" at several games in development for the upcoming PSVR 2 headset.

What to expect to see at PlayStation State of Play June 2022

(Image credit: Avalanche Software/WB Games)

The PlayStation Blog post announcing this State of Play gives us a good indication of what we can expect to see, even if it doesn’t mention any specific games by name.

We know the live stream will include a “sneak peek” at several PSVR 2 games, which makes sense, as earlier this week Sony confirmed that the virtual reality headset should launch with more than 20 games. We could see more of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, or perhaps the stream will confirm the long-rumored Resident Evil Village VR mode.

The blog post also notes there will be “some exciting reveals from our third-party partners." We don’t know exactly what these will be, but considering the last State of Play focused exclusively on Hogwarts Legacy, there’s a good chance that it may reappear. The likes of Final Fantasy XVI, Forspoken, Gotham Knights and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum also seem like strong candidates to make an appearance.

Curiously, the blog article doesn’t make any reference to Sony’s own first-party games. This might indicate that the odds of seeing upcoming PS5 exclusives, such as God of War Ragnarok or Spider-Man 2 are fairly low. We expect these titles will get their own dedicated State of Play streams at some point in the future instead.