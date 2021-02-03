PS5 Samsung TV bug fix is coming soon — what you need to know

Recently we heard about a PS5 bug that only affected owners of Samsung TVs . A problem with that meant players couldn’t get a 4K/120Hz picture while HDR was switched on, which is obviously quite frustrating.

Samsung community support confirmed the issue was widespread, but that it was a problem with the PS5 and not Samsung’s TVs. A fix is coming, though, and according to Samsung it’ll arrive some time in March.

This news comes from Samsung’s own community support pages , stating that Sony is expected to “release an update in March to make 4K 120Hz HDR possible.” The page reiterates that TV software won’t need to be updated for this fix to take effect, but the PS5 will. The TV also won’t need any sort of repair work, because the problem comes from the console.

While the update isn’t due to arrive for at least a month, players can still get around the issue by downgrading the settings on their PS5. Samsung says that you can play in 4K/120Hz by switching off HDR, though you can also downgrade to 60Hz to enjoy 4K and HDR together. Sadly having all three is out of the question right now.

Obviously this isn’t the only bug that’s affected PS5 owners at launch. New tech always has issues that can’t be flagged until thousands of players start using the console in real world conditions, and this is a prime example of that.

But as irritating as it might be for people with 120Hz Samsung TVs and enough compatible games, it’s not the worst problem in the world. After all, you can still play your console, one way or another, and it isn’t stuck in an endless download loop .