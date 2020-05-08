PS5 reveal date just leaked — here's when it's coming

Sony's PS5's reveal date hasn't been announced yet. But a new leak has said we'll see Sony's new console in less than a month, after which point you'll be able to pre-order the console.

Several tweets made by user PSErebus (via BGR) have claimed that the PS5's final design will be revealed at the beginning of June, as well as information about availability and where we'll next see the outer shell of the PS4's successor.

PSErebus' main claim is that we'll see the PS5 console revealed in a post on the PlayStation Blog on June 2. That's less than a month away, and it can't come soon enough.

Unlike Xbox, which revealed the console from the original announcement, Sony has kept the PS5 hidden, aside from the DualSense controller which may point to the PS5 having a two-tone black and white color scheme by default.

The final design for PlayStation 5 will be officially unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog on June 2, 2020

In addition, the PS5 will also make an appearance on the cover of Official PlayStation Magazine's August issue, which will be published in June.

PlayStation Official Magazine UK will feature the final design of PlayStation 5 on the front cover of Issue 176, August 2020. The magazine will go on sale digitally in June 2020 and will be available in newsagents and supermarkets in the United Kingdom on June 30, 2020

In a blow to PlayStation fans who have tried to stake their claim on a PS5 as soon as possible, PSErebus also states that any existing preorders and registrations are pretty much meaningless. Sony is only going to offer the PS5 to retailers after the reveal date, and even then, there will be shortages of the console, likely caused by disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Preorders for PlayStation 5 will not begin until the console is unveiled to the public. Sony Interactive Entertainment continue to remain in constant communication with retailers around the world

The account has also been tweeting that numerous games will take advantage of the PS5's 'Boost Mode' on November 20, 2020, a date that fits within the time frame of the expected retail launch of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

As mentioned above, we'll be seeing both consoles reveal more and more info in the coming weeks and months about their respective games and features. While both will likely appear on sale in November, the two consoles have two different goals. The PS5 is aiming for immersion via multiple avenues, including haptic feedback as part of the DualSense controller and 3D audio. The Xbox Series X meanwhile is all about graphical muscle, offering a more powerful GPU configuration.