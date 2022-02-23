PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset just got an unexpected upgrade — here’s what’s new

The latest PS5 software update is currently in beta and while several of its features have been thoroughly detailed by Sony, it also includes a few unexpected upgrades for the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. These additions weren’t initially highlighted in the update notes but have since been discovered by our sister site TechRadar.

As part of the 4.0 system software update, the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset has received a handful of new features. None of them are revolutionary, but these upgrades make the headset even more user friendly, especially for those who aren’t quite so audio savvy.

These upgrades all come via the EQ settings menu which was added in the PS5’s last major system update back in September. For starters, you can now rename the three custom audio profiles, which is helpful if you want to assign them to a specific game. There is also an “audio preview” option that allows you to hear the audio profile you’re creating in real-time, another small but pretty useful feature.

The labelling of the audio frequency sliders have also been tweaked. Previously they were listed as 100Hz, 400Hz, 1kHz and 10kHz, which to someone not so familiar with the audio world was essentially meaningless numbers and letters. They are now labelled with much more user-friendly tags: Bass, Low, Mid, High and Treble. This should enable more users to understand what adjusting each slider actually does.

If you own a PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and want to try out these upgrades yourself, you’ll need to be part of the latest PS5 system beta. You can register for the beta here. It's unlikely you’ll be selected for this specific testing session as access was given to select users earlier this month, but it's still worth signing up to potentially get access to future beta updates.

Don’t worry if you’re not a beta tester, we expect these features will be rolled out to all PS5 owners in the next PS5 system software update. Usually this comes a few weeks after the software beta, so some time in March seems likely.

The next system update will be worth waiting for as alongside these Pulse 3D Wireless Headset upgrades, the update adds improvements to the console’s home screen, more ways to track Trophies and new voice commands so you can control your PS5 without even needing to pick up a DualSense controller.