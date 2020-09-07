PS5 price and release date could be revealed Sept. 9

The PS5's next big announcement — including the price and release date — could be coming this Wednesday.

A 4Chan post, shared on Reddit's r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, claimed that an event on September 9 could be Sony's biggest PS5 event yet. The OP says that we'll find out more hardware info, see the user interface for the first time, as well as the launch date, price, and more information about launch titles.

September 9 isn't any ordinary Wednesday for Sony, either. It will mark the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation's launch in the U.S., which would make for the perfect time to spill all the details on the PS5.

While the source comes from a 4Chan thread, which doesn't always prove to be the most reliable place to find leaks, it's not unprecedented for accurate details to appear on the anonymous messaging board. Just don't get your hopes all the way up for the 9th just yet.

This 4Chan leak builds on a previous leak that suggests that the PS5 may launch in the U.S. before the rest of the world, based on some unassuming small print in a Call of Duty trailer.

A Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War YouTube trailer (now set to private) had text at the end of the video explaining that the release dates for the U.S. and Canada is Holiday 2020, with the rest of the world getting it before the end of 2020.

Although the new trailer has no mention of this, a message to this effect can still be seen at the bottom of the game's promotional page on the COD website:

"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release globally November 13th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Battle.net. The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release Holiday 2020 in the U.S. and Canada, and in late 2020 for the rest of the world.. The title is also scheduled for release later this year on the Xbox Series X."

The fact that this disclaimer splits apart the PS5 release into two regions is unusual, and an instinctual reaction would be to assume that it's because of Sony's release plans for the PS5.

Looking back to previous console generation's launches, we'd expect the PS5 and the Xbox Series X to go on sale in November, with both likely having their prices finally announced either this month or in October. Microsoft and Sony have used staggered release schedules previously, so seeing it happen again isn't unprecedented.

When both consoles are finally on sale, it's going to be an interesting contest for sales. While the Xbox has a more powerful processor, and also has a cheaper coming version in the Xbox Series S, the PS5 instead wants to offer immersion with 3D audio and the DualSense controller's haptic systems.