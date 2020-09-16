PS5 pre-orders go live tomorrow — how to get yours

Courtesy of the PS5 September livestream, we know that Sony’s new console will be available on November 12 in certain countries and cost $500. We also know that the system will debut globally on November 19, and that the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition will cost $400.

What we didn’t learn during the livestream, however, is when we can pre-order the PS5. The good news is that Sony confirmed that PS5 pre-orders go live on Sept. 17 with a tweet after the fact. The bad news is that it doesn’t give us any practical information.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.September 16, 2020

The vague tweet raises a bunch of questions. Which retailers — and in which countries? Does “tomorrow” mean midnight, or late afternoon? Does this apply to the PS5 with a disc drive, the Digital Edition, or both? Will players be locked into bundles, and if so, which games and accessories should they expect?

For the best shot at getting your console, we recommend hitting up the usual suspects. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and other known quantities all have PS5 information pages set up, and will probably redirect users to pre-order pages as soon as the option becomes available. Personally, for past console launches, I’ve had good luck buying from Sony directly, as well as Fry’s, although the former could sell out fast, and the latter isn’t primarily a video game retailer.

For the latest on official PS5 pre-orders, you can check out our pre-order widget embedded just below. This widget will alert readers as soon as PS5 pre-orders become available, no matter which website offers the option, so it might not be a bad idea to keep this page on standby somewhere in your army of tabs: