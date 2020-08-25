PS5 pre-order date just leaked — and it's almost here

Pre-orders for Sony’s PS5 could finally go live on September 9, allowing PlaySation fans to reserve the next-generation console before it launches around November time.

That’s according to regular PlayStation tipster and commentator @IronManPS5 on Twitter, who doesn't exactly have the most reputable track record. But given the PS5 is due to launch by holiday 2020 (or around November), we’d not be surprised to see pre-orders for the PS5 go live next month.

However, there’s still no word on how much the PS5 will cost. Going by the leaks, rumors and speculation so far, we suspect it will cost $450 to $500, which doesn’t make it a cheap console.

But it’s promising 10.28 teraflops of graphical power and a superfast SSD to eliminate game loading times. And it will come with fancy 3D audio support and the new DualSense controller, which is expected to have a whole load of haptic features for better immersion.

Preorders for PlayStation 5 begin on September 9 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/IWPutljpKVAugust 24, 2020

Sony will be able to get a good sense of how much people are willing to pay for its next-generation console if pre-orders do indeed go live in the next couple of weeks, providing they come with a price tag attached.

Microsoft has also yet to reveal the price of its Xbox Series X, which is expected to undercut the PS5. Both companies could be playing a game of price chicken, seeing who blinks first and reveals how much their next-gen console will cost.

But the Xbox Series X is shaping up to have less first-party games than the PS5 at launch. So even if Sony has the more expensive console, it could still win the attention of gamers undecided about which console they want by offering a better launch game lineup that includes titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Then again Microsoft’s next-generation console ambition appears to be all about building up an Xbox ecosystem rather than selling vast amounts of consoles. So in some ways, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X won’t really be competing in the same way PlaySation and Xbox have done battle in the past.

Time will tell on that last point. And as both companies are holding their cards close to their chests when it comes to console pricing, there’s arguably still some rivalry between them.