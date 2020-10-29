PS5 owners can get a free PSVR adapter — here's how

We know that the PS5 is ready for virtual reality gaming, but as far as we know there isn’t going to be a PSVR 2 headset for a while. Thankfully the PS4’s current PlayStation VR headset works perfectly well with the PS5 — sort of.

The PS5 has its own camera, but that can’t be used with the VR headset like the PS4 camera can. So you’re going to need an adaptor to make the old camera work with the new console. Good thing Sony is giving them away to any PSVR owner who asks.

According to PlayStation’s FAQs, anyone who has a PSVR is entitled to a free adaptor, with a limit of one per household. You’ll also need your PSVR serial number to make the claim, to make sure nobody is trying to pull a fast one and ask for adaptors they have no use for. That number can be found on the back of the PSVR’s processing unit, under the microUSB port and power socket.

You’ll also need to hand over your name, email, address, and phone number. Because Sony can’t send you the adaptor if it doesn’t know who’s getting it or where it’s going.

Once you have all that to hand, you can head over to the registration page to claim your free adaptor. U.S. residents should click here, while European residents should click here. Sony says it plans to start shipping the adaptors to Europe and North America in mid-November, while Japan will start getting them from the end of October. You’ll be notified once the adaptor has shipped, at any rate, with delivery taking up to two weeks.

And to reiterate, it’s completely free, and is the only way you’re going to be able to play PSVR on the PS5.

There’s no mention of this being a limited-time deal, so there’s no need to rush. However it’s worth applying for one, even if you’re not getting a PS5 this year. That way you’re prepared whenever you do, just as long as you don’t misplace the adaptor.

