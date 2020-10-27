PS5 just lost this exclusive launch game — but there’s good news

PS5 exclusive Destruction AllStars has been delayed from its initial November 12th launch to February 2021, according to a PlayStation Blog post. This reduces the PlayStation 5’s launch lineup from nine titles down to eight.

There is some good news, however. For PlayStation Plus subscribers, Destruction AllStars will be included at no additional cost for two months. It’s unclear if it will be available two months from its February release or gratis for all PS Plus subscribers regardless of when users up a subscription.

In the blog post, Director of product development, Pete Smith, said “this may be disappointing news for some of you who were looking to play the game at launch, but we hope you understand the decision. For those of you that have already pre-ordered the game, be it via PlayStation Store , PlayStation.com , or at retail, your purchase will be refunded.”

For those interested in the Twisted Metal-like car combat game with its Fortnite aesthetic, keep an eye on the PlayStation YouTube channel, as Sony will drop a new trailer for the game on October 27.

With Destruction AllStars out, the PS5's key launch titles now include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Check out our list of the biggest PS5 games for a deeper look at what you can start playing next month.