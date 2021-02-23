PS5 just lost a major exclusive game for 2021

PS5 just lost a major exclusive from its 2021 lineup. Gran Turismo 7 will not be coming out this year as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has delayed development. The game is now scheduled to come out sometime in 2022.

In a statement, a Sony representative said, "GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available."

The statement comes by way of GQ. When interviewing PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, journalist Robert Leedham asked him about the hotly anticipated sim-racer from Polyphony Digital. It was then that a Sony PR rep stepped in and said that a statement would be provided regarding GT7, which is quoted above.

Along with the delay, Ryan also told both GQ and the Washington Post that a new PSVR headset is currently in development. It will include improved field of view, a higher resolution and a new controller that will integrate features from the PS5's DualSense. And just like with PS4's Gran Turismo Sport, the upcoming GT7 will likely support PSVR 2.

The last numbered Gran Turismo released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It was followed up by Gran Turismo Sport, a competition-focused iteration, in 2017 on PS4. A new Forza Motorsport game is also in development for Xbox Series X, although a release date has not been set.