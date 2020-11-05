PS5 just handed the Xbox Series X this big graphics win

If you hoped your PS5 would be the perfect match for your 1440p gaming monitor, then prepare for disappointment.

A report from IGN Italy said that you won't be getting 1440p output from Sony's new console. The information supposedly comes from Sony itself, which means there's pretty much no doubt about its veracity.

This will annoy some fans who were hoping to get the most out of their new console. Plenty of 1440p gaming monitors are often capable of high 120Hz refresh rates, which would go hand-in-hand with the PS5's ability to run some games at 120 frame per second - you need a high refresh rate display to take advantage of such high frame rates. However by not offering this resolution, users will instead have to buy more expensive 4K monitors or just make do with 4K TVs.

Going back a generation, this was the case with the PS4 Pro also. While it could offer up to 4K on specific games, it could only upscale the standard 1080p output, rather than offer 1440p. The Xbox One X however could offer it, as a useful intermediate output for users with

Happily the PS5 does support some other advanced features, like 4K resolution at 60fps, a maximum of 8K resolution, ray-tracing capabilities, and, as mentioned, up to 120 fps on certain titles. Beyond the graphics, you get the DualSense controller with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and a custom SSD with some impressive speeds, so the PS5 has a lot going for it.

The rival Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S do not share this problem. The Series S maxes out at 1440p due to its less powerful hardware, while the Series X can go up to 4K like the PS5, but will offer 1440p to those who want it.

As such, when it comes to display flexibility, the Xbox consoles arguably have the advantage here. But with the Xbox machines coming out November 10 and the PS5 arriving on November 12, we've not got long to see how the consoles measure up against each other in real-world use.