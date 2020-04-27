PS5 has lots more secrets to reveal, says ex-Sony engineer

Sony has more secrets to reveal for the PS5, according to a former principal software engineer who has worked on the next-generation PlayStation.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hargett wrote that there’s a lot more to come from Sony around the PS5. "Many, many things haven’t shown up in leaks. There are plenty of secrets that are being well kept,” he tweeted.

Less of a secret and more of something that Sony must do is the reveal of the PS5’s actual design. So far all we’ve seen are development kits and a slew of slick renders of what the console might look like, but nothing official from Sony. In contrast, we’ve seen the Xbox Series X in full with detailed hardware breakdowns.

We have been given a glance of the somewhat controversial DualSense controller for the PS5, but other hardware details aside from the console’s specs remain under wraps. So Sony is rather likely to reveal the console’s design before too long.

Many, many things haven’t shown up in leaks. There are plenty of secrets that are being well kept :)April 20, 2020

We would also like to see how PS5 features, such as rapid game loading (thanks to its superfast SSD), ray-tracing and 3D audio are integrated into games. And speaking of games, we’re due to see PS5 game announcements before too long.

According to the latest rumors and speculation, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is set to be a PS5 exclusive, as is a new Crash Bandicoot game. And a Far Cry 3 remake for the PS5 and Xbox Series X could be on the cards, as the actor who played the game’s prime antagonist Vaas, Michael Mando - also known for playing Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul - said Vaas might soon return in some form.

We have a list of the PS5 games to expect, but so far we’ve heard no real details on what the PS5 might have in terms of exclusive games, especially launch titles. So those are almost certainly secrets Sony is sitting on.

However, we have been granted another look at what the PS5 can do in terms of graphics, as the developers of Quantum Error have shared screenshots of their upcoming game horror game that’ll span the PS4 and PS5, with enhanced graphics for the latter console. Ray-tracing and 4K resolution running at 60 frames per second are in the cards, though the trailer the developer released was created on a PC running “similar settings” to the PS5 rather than the console itself.

We hope Sony has something extra to share with the gaming world, such as a new PlayStation VR headset. But until Sony lets more information out of its PlayStation arm, all we can do is speculate.