PS5 event live stream: Start time and how to watch online

PS5 event date, time The PS5 reveal event starts today (June 11) at 4 p.m. Eastern| 1 p.m. Pacific | 9 p.m. GMT.

After months of anticipation, it's finally time to watch the big PS5 reveal event.

Since the event is named "The Future of Gaming," there's a big wide window for what we may actually see. Fortunately, we've been keeping our eyes on the market and have figured out what to expect.

The biggest thing we expect isn't even the console: it's the games (and hopefully how we play them). As we went over in our PS5 June 11 event preview, we'd bet on news about PS5 games from third-party and independent developers. There could be some exclusives, but don't expect an official design, price or release date just yet.

As predictably frustrating as it will be for many who will grouse online about Sony teasing out the PS5's look, Sony's given us reason to not expect it. The blog post where Sony announced the event is focused entirely on the video games coming to the PS5.

We hope that Sony makes the console's absence easier to swallow by revealing some exclusive PS5 games. Here's everything you need to watch the event live.

PS5 reveal event live stream

The company is promoting Playstation.com/PS5 as the website you should navigate to in order to see The Future of Games live stream. However, you can also watch the event on Sony's Twitch and YouTube pages. We've embedded the YouTube stream above.

You can also watch The Future of Games right from your PS4, by selecting the Events tab from your system's dashboard, as outlined here.