PS5 event could include Final Fantasy 16 — here’s the proof

Sony has a PS5 event planned for September 16, where we hope to hear about the console’s price and release date. But it could also bring with it the announcement of a new Final Fantasy game.

Shinji Hashimoto, Final Fantasy brand manager and Square Enix executive officer, tweeted an enthusiastic response to the news of the upcoming PS5 event, which sparked speculation that a new Final Fantasy game could be revealed.

Such event excitement is not uncommon for people in the games industry, but the fact that the tweet was quickly deleted is notable. Twitter user PS5Countdown managed to snap a screenshot of the tweet before it was deleted, and highlighted that the “Final Fantasy XVI'' twitter account is live.

Square Enix executive officer and Final Fantasy brand manager Shinji Hashimoto reacted enthusiastically about the #PS5 Showcase event, then quickly deleted the tweet—sparking new rumors that FF16 will be announced for #PS5 on Wednesday 👀 (Keep In Mind A @FF16_JP Account Is Up) pic.twitter.com/tOmQZ3CQJeSeptember 13, 2020

Given that account was created in August and Hashimoto’s subsequent deletion of his enthusiastic tweet, there’s a chance that Final Fantasy 16 could be revealed on Wednesday. Some reports have tipped the game to be a potential timed exclusive for the PS5, meaning it will arrive on Sony’s next-generation console before the Xbox Series X and other platforms.

Final Fantasy has been a game series that’s long been linked to Sony’s PlayStation. So it wouldn't be beyond the realms of imagination to see a Final Fantasy announcement at a PS5 showcase.

While we’re expecting Sony to discuss PS5 pricing and its release date — currently tipped for November — this week's PlayStation 5 Showcase will be focused heavily on games. Sony has said to expect "updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners."

Square Enix released a remake of Final Fantasy VII earlier this year, so fans of the long-standing game series have had a game to keep them ticking over. But a next-generation Final Fantasy game would seem like a likely bet.

And it would give Sony another title to add to the list of PS5 exclusives, whereas the Xbox Series X seems to be losing ground in this area, notably with the delay to Halo Infinite.