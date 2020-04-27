PS5 DualSense controller will be a "game-changer," says Dying Light 2 developer

While we’re still waiting to see the final PS5 design, Sony recently took the wraps off of the radical DualSense controller that will accompany the new console. It’s not the same PlayStation controller we’ve grown accustomed to since the original DualShock’s launch in 1998.

In an interview with PushSquare , a developer for Dying Light 2 weighed in with his initial impressions. Spoiler alert: he’s excited.

All the PS5 games we know about so far

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which new console will win?

"The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers can be real game-changers, way more than people expect right now,” said Tymon Smektela, lead game designer for studio Techland. “I'm curious about the overall sturdiness of the thing. It looks so sleek I wonder if it will survive accidental falls and rage quits. But all in all, even though I know the initial opinions were varied, for me it's absolutely fantastic.”

Unfortunately, Smektala didn’t go into detail on how he feels he and his team can use these new features in the indefinitely delayed Dying Light 2, already confirmed for PS5. But at least Smektala likes the two-tone color scheme.

“I absolutely love it. It's an amazing design, as futuristic as we should expect in 2020 - the sci-fi times we already live in,” said Smektala. “As for the shape, we need to see how it will fit in the hands, but looking at it I get very good vibes - I think it has a chance to be one of the best in history, just big enough but neat & funky at the same time."

Everyone will soon get an opportunity to try the PlayStation 5 controller for themselves when the console launches holiday 2020. To stay up to date on everything PS5, check out our continuously updating rundown of all of the latest PS5 news.