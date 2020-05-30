PS5 DualSense controller could get this huge upgrade

Sony's PS5 could have the option of wireless charging for its DualSense controller, according to an updated patent.

The application for "Wireless charging adapter with game control keys for computer game controller" was spotted by Inverse (via ScreenRant) and is, in essence, an updated version of a similar patent for the DualShock 4 controller seen earlier this year. It's also an enhanced version of the already existing Back Button Attachment that was released at the end of 2019.

The illustrations show an attachment for the controller that adds two extra buttons on the bottom center of the controller's back, similar in position to where you'd find paddles on certain third-party controllers and accessories. Between them, the casing contains wireless charging coils, allowing for the controller to draw power from a wireless charging pad rather than a cabled connection.

In one of the illustrations, the controllers are shown resting on top of a PlayStation console while charging. This will most likely be a charging mat accessory that can be placed on top of the console. But it's not impossible that Sony could build charging coils into the PS5 for easy controller recharging.

Wireless charging is generally a premium feature found on smartphones. The cost of implementing this is likely why Sony's only considering it as a separate accessory, rather than adding it by default to its controllers which would make them a lot more expensive for everyone. With the PS5 rumored to cost around $500, the console itself is going to be pretty expensive in comparison to the PS4, which had a launch price of $399.

We may see more of the DualSense controller and PS5 at the June 4 PS5 event. However, Sony has said this showcase will be focused on games.

We're expecting to hear more about the console's gaming power, including its custom SSD, ray-tracing enabled graphics and 3D audio, as well as more about what exclusive games it will have available at launch. However, the Xbox Series X also has frequent announcements planned for this summer, so there will be plenty of pressure for Sony to deliver an impressive showcase to keep Microsoft's next-generation console at bay.