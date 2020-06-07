PS5 could get the one remaster you really want

Last week’s postponed PS5 event would have been more than just a reveal of the hardware, with glimpses at some of the upcoming games taking advantage of all that new processing power. But according to a couple of sources, at least one of the new titles would look more than a little familiar if you’ve methodically worked your way through the best PS4 games over the last few years.

Yes, apparently From Software’s Bloodborne will be getting the remaster treatment. The report was initially shared by streamer CaseyExplosion who said it came from a “trusted source,” and that the game improved version would be coming to both PS5 and PC.

Now, I said earlier I'd share more info about it. So, what I can confirm is that it's not just a PC port of Bloodborne, what was supposed to be revealed today was a Bloodborne Remastered/HD edition that was coming for PS5 and PC. I don't know of any release date as of yet.June 5, 2020

One person’s tweet should normally be taken with a whole shaker of salt, but the rumor has been given a bit more credence by being built on by Wario64 who shared a video which put a bit more meat on the bones.

"Bloodborne is getting a remaster - exclusive details about PC and PS5 ports" https://t.co/2qSI6QMk1Walso mentions that Sony's PS5 event will be closing out with Demon's Souls remake (PS5 exclusive for now), and other Sony games are getting PC portsJune 5, 2020

To spare you four footage-free minutes, the video claims that the Bloodborne remaster is being worked on by Bluepoint Games (which made PS4 remasters of Uncharted, Gravity Rush and Shadows of the Colossus) in tandem with QLOC, which recently put out the remaster of Dark Souls. Apparently the reworked code will hit 60fps and 4K resolution, and will do something about those painfully long loading times too. Exciting stuff.

But what about the PC port? Doesn’t the very idea of Sony putting a PS4 exclusive on Windows 10 computers pour cold water on this whole thing? Not any more. The likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding and Detroit: Become Human will all make the move from living room to desktop this year, and it would certainly make sense for Bloodborne to follow, given the success Dark Souls has enjoyed in PC land.

(Image credit: Sony Entertainment)

Not everything gets the green light for PC, of course, and on that subject there is one other note worth highlighting from the video above: “Sony is planning to close the upcoming PlayStation event with a Demon’s Souls remake which is going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive,” the voice over says.

The video goes on to explain that this doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll never come to PC, but that Sony’s strategy is to at least keep some exclusivity to give players a reason to invest in a PlayStation 5, rather than, say, putting all that money into a new graphics card.

These remain rumors for now, of course, but if nothing else, the internet’s collective excitement should give Sony the impetus it needs to ensure that Souls itch is well and truly scratched on next-generation hardware.