PS5 could get a smart VR upgrade — here's how

Even though the PSVR is now four years old, there’s been no sign of a follow-up headset. The launch of the PS5 didn’t change matters either, since the new console still relies on the old headset for VR support, albeit with a special adapter.

We know that the PSVR 2 is coming at some point though, and a new patent has revealed some of the things we can look forward to when it does arrive.

The patent itself (via LetsGoDigital ) shows us a headset that looks more like a pair of augmented reality goggles than a full-on VR headset, and the focus seems to be on ensuring that the user is comfortable when they’re actually playing their games. That’ll be why it’s titled “pressure sensing to identify fitness and comfort of virtual reality headset.”

The patent also details a number of pressure sensors on the headset, which are designed to alert the user with haptic feedback if they’re wearing the headset incorrectly. Obviously using a VR headset for extended periods can take its toll on your comfort, and wearing it correctly is going to go a long way to alleviate that.

(Image credit: USPO/Sony)

While one of the glasses-like designs may throw some people off, it's worth pointing out that the patent is for the pressure-sensing tech and not the headset design. Maybe the PSVR 2 will be a more lightweight pair of glasses or goggles, or maybe it’ll have a more familiar VR design. We can’t say for sure based on these illustrations alone.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that there is a future for virtual reality at PlayStation, but we shouldn’t expect anything anytime soon. Even the launch of the PS5 can’t push Sony to finally give us the PSVR sequel we’ve been waiting for.

So we’re going to have to be patient to see what the PSVR 2 has to offer. Patents have already shown us a headset with eye tracking and more advanced head tracking, while exterior cameras, when combined with LED markers, should allow proper tracking in the PSVR 2. It may also be wireless, which would solve the issue of the PSVR’s hefty connection cable.

Controller-wise we’ve seen a new type of controller that offers haptic feedback and can track movement of specific fingers. That sounds an awful lot better than using the now-ancient PlayStation Move controllers; you know, the ones that still used mini-USB ports to recharge.

It’s going to be a couple of years before we hear anything solid about the PSVR 2 from Sony. Still all these patents suggest that they’re working hard on improving the VR experience, so that we can have a better overall gameplay experience when it does arrive.