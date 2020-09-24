PS5 bummer: Spider-Man owners will need to pay for this upgrade

As the PS5 looms large, so too does the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales . The launch title will follow Miles as he zips around the city, assuming the role of everyone's favorite web-slinging hero. And there’s even a deal for anyone who buys the Miles Morales game for the PS5 — they’ll get Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, an enhanced version of the original PS4's Marvel's Spider-Man, included for their new console.

Already only Marvel’s Spider-Man on your current PS4? There’s no way to upgrade to the remastered edition for free.

Sony confirmed as much through an official statement to Kotaku , stating that players who buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version. When they do so, they can also use a paid upgrade to download Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. However, there are "no plans currently" to offer the remastered version of the game as a standalone update for existing players.

It's not as if the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man will be incompatible with the upcoming console, but that version won’t have the same features as the Remastered edition. Sony seems to be pushing buyers to bring home the Miles Morales edition if they want to get their hands on Spider-Man: Remastered. That’s potentially a sizable extra chunk of change required to get your hands on a remastered version of an existing game you already own.

Currently, both PS5 models are set to debut on November 12 in North America and select territories, and November 19 across the rest of the world. The PS5 costs $499, while the digital edition goes for $399.

There are several confirmed launch titles beyond the Spider-Man adventure already, including a remake of Demon's Souls, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Astro's Playroom, Fortnite, and Destruction All Stars. Additionally, plenty of other titles expected to be coming down the pipeline soon enough. Final Fantasy XVI, the newest entry int the long-running role-playing game series, is currently in development as an exclusive for the console. There's also a follow-up to 2018's God of War headed to the system soon.

There will be plenty to play in the coming months, but it seems as though some players may be paying a bit more to experience some of those games despite what they already own.