PS5 box contents revealed — here's what you'll get

Sony is holding a PS5 event today where we expect to finally hear how much the console will cost and when it’ll be available. But that hasn’t stopped a leak from revealing what we can expect in the box for both the regular PS5 and the Digital Edition.

On Twitter, games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad posted a screenshot of a listing for both PS5 models, which detail their storage capacity and what’ll come in the box. There’s nothing hugely surprising here but it shows that Sony is providing PlayStation fans with everything they need to get started.

There’s also no difference in box contents between the vanilla PS5 and the Digital Edition. Along with the consoles, you’ll find a single DualSense controller, HDMI cable, AC power cords, USB cable, a base for the console and an instruction manual.

The one notable extra in there’ll be a free game in the form of Astro’s Playroom, which will be preinstalled on the consoles. The game is a 3D platformer from SIE Japan Studio Asobi Team and has been designed to highlight the DualSense controller’s advanced haptic feedback, such as the different levels of resistance it can provide to make games feel more immersive.

The box contents were from a Hong Kong distributor so are potentially region-specific. But the contents seem fairly generic, so we don’t expect major differences in U.S. or U.K. versions.

In an ideal world, we’d have like Sony to bundle in a pair of headphones that could take advantage of the PS5’s 3D audio tech, even if they were just a stop-gap for the Pulse 3D Wireless headset. But that’s wishful thinking.

Microsoft has revealed the price and release date of the Xbox Series X, which will be $499 and November 10 respectively. But we don’t know what will be bundled In the box.

We expect the same suite of cables and a single controller, much like previous Xbox consoles came with. But rather than a free game, we’d not be surprised to see Microsoft bundle in a voucher for free Xbox Game Pass access for a few months, as its whole next-generation games console push appears to be very orientated around subscriptions to its game services.