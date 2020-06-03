PS5 backwards compatibility leak sounds too good to be true

The PS5 will allegedly be backwards compatible with the PS4, PS3 and PS2 games according to a retailer listing. Except this probably isn't true.

This surprising claim is sourced from Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada (via our sister site Laptop Mag). On its page for the PS5, it made the bold statement that the new Sony console would be backwards compatible all the way back to the PS2. This is not something Sony has mentioned about the PS5 so far, with it only claiming its next-generation console will run PS4 games.

Being able to play twenty years of games all on one console would be quite the selling point for Sony. Even the Xbox Series X is only promising guaranteed backwards compatibility with the Xbox One, and certain Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles.

However, this leak is almost certainly not correct. Not only has Sony openly said the PS5 is aiming for backwards compatibility with 100 popular PS4 titles at launch, but the Hepsiburada page has now removed the passage from its page making this claim. You can still see what it said thanks to a screenshot attached to a NeoGAF post by user CurtBizzy if you're curious.

In the unlikely event that it kept this amazing compatibility feature quiet, Sony would likely tell us all about it at one of its planned events over the summer. Both it and Microsoft are spreading out the news of their next-gen plans, with Xbox having already shown trailers off for a lot of its third-party launch titles.

The PS5 has so far been looking like it's a little behind on the backwards compatibility front with the Xbox Series X aiming to bring 4K resolution, HDR, and smooth 120 frame rates to older games. So if Sony does have a backwards compatibility ace up its sleeve, it might want to show it sooner than later.