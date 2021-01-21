PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happening today at Walmart — how to get yours

Get ready for another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock event. Walmart has confirmed it will have stock of both consoles today (January 21) at 3pm ET. The consoles will be available for delivery only and sold at list price.

Today has been a popular day for next-gen console restock. Best Buy, GameStop, and now Walmart have released new stock today. Here are the links you'll need when the clock strikes 3pm ET.

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

Walmart will have PS5 restock available today at 3pm ET. After you add it to your cart, you may have it wait a few minutes to complete your purchase. But keep trying as Walmart usually releases more stock in 5- and 10-minute increments. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

Walmart will have PS5 Digital restock available today at 3pm ET. After you add it to your cart, you may have it wait a few minutes to complete your purchase. But keep trying as Walmart usually releases more stock in 5- and 10-minute increments.View Deal

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

Walmart will have Xbox Series X restock available today at 3pm ET. After you add it to your cart, you may have it wait a few minutes to complete your purchase. But keep trying as Walmart usually releases more stock in 5- and 10-minute increments.View Deal

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. So it's worth creating a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, so if you happen to get a console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase.

Keep in mind that after adding the console to your cart, you may have to wait a few minutes to purchase your device. Walmart has vowed to fight bots and scalpers, which is why your purchase may take a few minutes to process.

Additionally, Walmart tends to release batches of consoles. Meaning, if you miss the first batch at 3pm, Walmart might release a second or third batch of inventory within minutes. (We've had success buying a console via Walmart in the past).

In the event you don't snag a console, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X coverage for up to the minute news on console drops.

