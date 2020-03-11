PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates may be sooner than you think

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have both had the vague release date of “Holiday 2020” since they were first announced. But we and gamers around the world want a more specific date, so we have to turn to the analysts and see what they think.

Speaking to GamesRadar , a group of industry experts have had their say on when they think the next PlayStation and Xbox will appear. Turns out the answer is probably November 2020, arriving in advance of what both companies hope will be a big December.

Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis (previously head of games research and lead AR/AR analyst at IHS Markit); Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games K.K and Michael Pachter, analyst for Wedbush Securities, all believe that November will be the launch month. It makes sense, given that both companies will be targeting Christmas sales, plus as Harding-Rolls says; “neither company wants to give one another a head start."

As for the announcement of these alleged release dates, the consensus varies between any day now and E3, although the major gaming conference may be cancelled due to coronavirus worries, if recent reports are to believed.

On the topic of coronavirus, there are naturally considerations to be made for the disease’s effect on the production and shipping of the new consoles. The analysts seem to be hopeful there won’t be a major problem though. Dr. Toto says "as the virus situation stands right now, I still expect both consoles to launch at the end of the year. A short delay or limited supply at launch is possible, but it currently doesn't seem the schedule is derailed significantly."

Pachter agrees: “the situation in China is actually better than it was a few weeks ago… I expect that business will be back to normal by May or June, well ahead of when Sony and Microsoft need manufacturing to commence in order to ensure a November launch date."