PS5, Xbox Series X restock coming to GameStop soon — what you need to know

Get ready! GameStop is back with fresh PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock. The consoles will be on sale shortly.

You'll find the general links to the GameStop restock below. We'll update with direct links to the bundles once the restock commences. Last week, GameStop also had RTX 3080 restock, but so far there's no mention of any video card restock.

PS5 restock (coming soon)

PS5 Bundle: was $759 now $744 @ GameStop

PS5 restock is back at GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Spider Man Miles Morales, Marvel Avengers, Hitman 3, and a $20 GameStop gift card. It's worth calling out that this same bundle was $759 during GameStop's last restock. View Deal

PS5 Bundle: $729 @ GameStop

This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

PS5 Digital Bundle: $599 @ GameStop

GameStop also has this PS5 Digital bundle which comes with an extra controller, PlayStation Plus 1-year membership, PlayStation Store gift card, and $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series X restock (coming soon)

Xbox Series X bundle: $744 @ GameStop

The sole Xbox Series X bundle in today's restock includes an extra controller, Hitman 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership, and a $20 GameStop gift card.View Deal

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart.

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

Check PS5 restock at other retailers

Check Xbox Series X restock at other retailers