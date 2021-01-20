PS5 and Xbox Series X controller support comes to Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia has issued an update for its Shield TV and Shield TV Pro streaming boxes allowing use of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers. This comes as great news for Shield TV owners, as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers are big improvements over their last-generation counterparts.

Pairing next-gen controllers is the same as it was with the PS4 and Xbox One peripherals. First, head over to the Bluetooth section in the Shield TV settings. For PS5, hold down the PS and share buttons simultaneously until the light pulses blue. For Xbox, hold down the pairing button until the Xbox logo starts blinking. An option to pair the controller should then appear on your television screen.

The new update also includes support for Control4 home automation systems.

The Nvidia Shield TV and TV Pro still remains one of the best streaming boxes around. Not only does Nvidia continue to support the device with constant updates and improvements; it also includes newly improved AI-powered 4K upscaling, a feature not present on other boxes.