PS5 and Xbox Series X coming to Walmart on Black Friday — what to expect

If you're like me, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X have still eluded you — Walmart's got particular instructions for how and when you'll be hunting one down on Black Friday.

The new circular ad for Walmart Black Friday deals shows that it's only going to be selling the PS5 and Xbox Series X online. That's right, console hunters: you get to stay at home.

It appears that 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on November 25 will be the magic time for when Walmart puts more PS5 and Xbox Series X units on sale (no mention of the Xbox Series S). The mega-retailer may choose to release its stock in batches, at timed intervals, as they did on the PS5 release day.

Speaking of, as someone who has tried (and failed) to order a PS5 through Walmart.com, this won't be any easier than going in-store.

(Image credit: Walmart)

As you might expect, these aren't the only online-only Black Friday offers at Walmart. The first 5 pages of the digital circular are all Online-only. It's a smart move by the retailer to limit foot traffic as COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. Upcoming deals include discounts on 65-inch and 58-inch Samsung 4K TVs, as well as the AirPods Pro for just $169.

But many of Walmart's other offers will be available in stores — including the Google Nest Hub (which will be $40 off, down to $49). We're tracking the best Black Friday deals all season long, so be sure to check back often for the biggest savings and updates on console availability.