PS5 and Xbox Series X bundles coming very soon — how to get yours

Still looking for a PS5 or Xbox Series X? Well GameStop is about to bring the heat with a bunch of bundles dropping this week.

The retailer just announced it will be selling "A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S," bundles tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 21). It's even going to stock Nintendo Switch bundles, if you're trying to track down the dockable console with some (hopefully) neat pack-ins.

But, as always, expect these units to sell out, and go fast at that. It's bad enough that GameStop's tweet refers to this incoming stock as "a limited number," but it's also advising that you turn on notifications for its social media account to do so.

This suggestion from GameStop is both smart shopping and smart marketing. While shoppers may get faster notice about availability, this opts users into GameStop sending them push notifications about anything that it wants.

❗Heads up❗-- A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE. We’ll let you know when they're live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKlJanuary 20, 2021

Looking at GameStop's recent tweets suggests that opting into its notifications would leave you getting notifications for its live streams of games, promotions about games going on sale and videos from people who were able to successfully buy a console from the retailer.

And you might not want to get spam like that on your home screen, but at this rate you may have no choice. And it's not like the other accounts might be more helpful. Even those Twitter accounts focused on PS5 stock notifications may send you alerts for stock that doesn't apply to you, be it in another country or a retailer that requires a membership, such as Sam's Club.

How to get GameStop Twitter notifications

1. Make sure you're following @GameStop, and tap the Notifications bell.

(Image credit: GameStop/Twitter)

2. Tap All Tweets.

(Image credit: GameStop/Twitter)

That's it. Now, once you've got your fill of notifications from GameStop, go back and tap the Notifications icon and select None to disable the alerts.