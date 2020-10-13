The best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals you can find right now

Can you find any Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, considering that the Xbox Series X is still a few weeks away from release? Well, yes and no. The console itself is not yet available, let alone discounted. But Prime Day is also a great time to stock up on games and accessories — and anything that works on the Xbox One will also work on the Xbox Series X.

While Amazon isn’t exactly overflowing with Xbox Series X deals, we’ve found a handful of good bargains, from some of the best gaming headsets, to backwards-compatible games, to brand-new titles that will receive free Xbox Series X upgrades. We’ll also reshare links to retailers where you can preorder an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, although at the time of writing, the system isn’t in stock anywhere.

Read on for the best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, as well as a few places to try your pre-order luck.

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets you take advantage of a neat trick to save $10 on one of the year’s hottest upcoming titles. The Xbox One version of the game is currently available for $49 rather than the usual $59 — but buying the Xbox One version of the game entitles you to an Xbox Series X-upgraded version, too.View Deal

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: was $40, now $25 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is not only backwards compatible with all Xbox One games — it can even present them with better resolutions and frame rates. We expect this will be the case for Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which featured 4K HDR settings on the Xbox One X.View Deal

Civilization VI: was $59, now $19 @ Amazon

Civilization is practically the series that invented “just one more term,” and Civilization VI is perhaps the most accessible and enthralling entry in the series yet. In this historical strategy game, you’ll guide humanity from prehistory all the way into the space age. It’s deep and infinitely replayable, and currently available at a $40 discount.View Deal

Xbox Series X accessories

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $58 @ Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the finest game console controllers ever produced, and it will function with the Xbox Series X just as well as it does with the Xbox One. This versatile peripheral is also compatible with PCs and mobile devices. An extra controller is vital for couch co-op.View Deal

Corsair Void Elite: was $79, now $54 @ Amazon

Almost all Xbox One accessories will be compatible with the Xbox Series X, and that includes the Corsair Void Elite gaming headset, which connects via 3.5 mm audio jack directly to the controller. It features high-quality sound and a flexible boom mic, making it a good choice for both single- and multiplayer games.View Deal

Razer Kraken X: was $49, now $32 @ Amazon

If you need a simple, no-frills gaming headset, look no further than the Razer Kraken X, which features comfortable earcups, a bendable microphone, a 3.5 mm audio jack and not much else. Still, this headset provides good gaming sound, and at $32, it’s the cheapest we’ve seen a Razer headset in a while.View Deal

