Prime Day: Get a Nintendo 2DS XL and Two Great Games for Just $129

The Nintendo Switch Lite is arriving soon as Nintendo's de-facto entry-level handheld, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the older but still-great Nintendo 3DS and 2DS systems. In fact, for Amazon Prime Day, Nintendo is running an excellent deal that gets you a New 2DS XL and two great games for just $129.

This special Prime Day bundle gets you the orange and white 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7 bundled in, as well as your choice of a variety of Nintendo Selects games. These include some of the best 3DS games out there, including Super Mario 3D Land, Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario Maker.

New 2DS XL w/ Mario Kart 7 and Extra Game: was $169 now just $129 This Prime Day deal gets you a New 2DS XL handheld and two excellent games for one low price.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is the newest and best version of Nintendo's enduring 3DS handheld, offering the improved processing and extra controls of the "New" 3DS systems within a super-sleek design (you won't get 3D, but most 3DS games barely use this functionality).

And while the 3DS is slowly being phased out in favor of the Switch and upcoming Switch Lite, it still packs an incredible game library that includes must-play titles such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Fire Emblem Awakening and Animal Crossing: New Leaf.