Prime Day deal takes $100 off the Ninja Foodi

This Prime Day, Amazon is giving us some great deals on home appliances. Our latest spot is the Ninja Foodi , which offers a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, dehydrator and air fryer in one.

The Ninja Foodi is now on sale for $148.99, down from $249.99, which is a huge saving of over $100. It’s a great deal and the Ninja Foodi is worth buying for any keen chef.

Ninja Foodi: was $249.99 now $148.99 @ Amazon

The Ninja Foodi is a versatile pressure cooker which features nine functions including pressure cook, air crisp, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sear/saute, bake/roast, broil and dehydrate. It has an eight Qt capacity and comes with a basket and reversible rack. 45 recipes are also included. View Deal

The appeal of a pressure cooker is that it helps you create delicious meals with very little time and effort. At its heart, the Ninja Foodi is an 8-quart pressure cooker, promising to cook your food up to 70% faster than a normal slow-cooked recipe. But with its ‘Crisping Lid’, you can get a delicious crispy finish on your food, allowing you to air fry, bake and roast food, too.

You can swap between the traditional pressure cooking and crisping lids to give you the perfect consistency throughout your recipe, which is handy if you’re cooking ingredients from frozen.

There’s also all our favorite traditional pressure cooker functions, like five stovetop temperature settings, a 12-hour ‘keep warm’ function, a reversible wire rack for cooking multiple ingredients separately, and it’s made of easy-to-clean materials.

The Foodi is a deserving member of our Best Air Fryers selection as the best multipurpose air fryer, and in our assessment of the Foodi , about the worst thing we could say about it is that you have to clean it up once you’re done making your dinner!

