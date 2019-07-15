Prime Day Deal: PS4 Pro with God of War and Days Gone Just $349

For anyone who has held out on buying a PS4 until now, Amazon's got one heck of a Prime Day deal lined up.



Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon is offering Sony's PS4 Pro and two games for $349.99. Considering the standard MSRP of the PS4 Pro is $399.99, that means you're getting the system itself at a $50 discount, as well as two top-tier games for free—an extra $120 value, going by both games' standard prices.

What are those games, you ask? Days Gone and God of War. The former is an open-world zombie shooter with insane production values and quite a bit of content, and the latter is an action-adventure hack-'n-slasher forged from Norse mythology as well as a ton of Sony's money.

God of War in particular is considered one of the best PS4 games yet. Needless to say, they're both visual treats that'll definitely show off the power of the PS4 Pro they come with.



We're fast approaching the arrival of the PS5 and next generation of consoles, so keep that in mind when deciding whether to grab a PS4 this late into the system's life cycle. But even so, $349 for the Pro and two noteworthy big-budget games isn't anything to balk at.