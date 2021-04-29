Prime Day 2021 will happen in Q2, says Amazon

It's official. Prime Day 2021 will take place in the second quarter of 2021. Amazon confirmed the news during today's Q1 earnings call, a summary of which you can view via their press release. That means Prime Day will happen not in July, but possibly in June, just as previous rumors indicated.

During the earnings call, Amazon reps said the company wanted to experiment with the Prime Day date to avoid overlapping with the Olympics and summer travel. Unfortunately, Amazon didn't address the other Prime Day rumor.

Earlier in the month, Recode reported that Amazon could hold two Prime Day events in 2021. The first Prime Day would occur in June, whereas the second Prime Day would occur in October, possibly as a lead up to the holidays.

Amazon has never held multiple Prime Day events, but the rumor suggests Amazon is breaking tradition so that it can bolster its Q2 sales, especially in light of last year's record-breading numbers bolstered by the pandemic. For shoppers, that means a double dose of Amazon deals. However, two Prime Day dates could also lead to Prime Day fatigue, as last year's October Prime Day was outshined by Black Friday, which is traditionally the best time of year for all types of deals.

Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the faux retail holiday has grown into a 48-hour event celebrated in 18 countries.