Amazon Prime Day's first deal is a free $10 credit — here's how to get it

The cat is officially out of the bag. Amazon Prime Day is happening on October 13 through the end of October 14. Amazon just confirmed the date and the e-tailer is already kicking things of with a deal you can get right now.

Through October 12, Amazon will offer a $10 Amazon credit (to use on Prime Day) to members who spend $10 or more on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's small business store.

Prime Day deal: spend $10, get $10 credit @ Amazon

Prime Day 2020's first deal is officially here. Through October 12, spend $10 or more at Amazon's small business store and you'll get a free $10 credit you can use on Prime Day. Prime Day 2020 will occur on October 13 and October 14. View Deal

For the past two years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a $10 Whole Foods credit (which consumers get when they spend $10 or more at Whole Foods). The credit is one of the best Prime Day Whole Foods deals of the entire event. This year, however, it appears Amazon is forgoing Whole Foods in an effort to support small businesses featured in its online store.

Eligible small business items run the gamut from groceries (like this $14 matcha tea powder) to home and kitchen (like this set of two double-walled cocktail glasses for $29).

The $10 credit is valid for the duration of Prime Day only, which is from 12am (PT) on October 13 through 11:59pm (PT) on October 14. It can be used on anything and will expire once Prime Day ends.

