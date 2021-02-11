Presidents Day sale: This top robot vacuum now $130 off at Amazon

It may still technically be winter, but it’s never too early to still thinking about spring cleaning. So, why not get a robot vacuum to put in the legwork for you?

To help you clean less and relax more, Amazon is offering the Neato D4 for $299 ahead of President's Day. This mid-range robot vacuum usually goes for $430, and while this isn’t quite the steepest discount we’ve seen on this particular robot vac it’s still one of the better Presidents Day sales we've seen.

Neato D4 robot vacuum: was $430 now $299 @ Amazon

Get a headstart on your spring cleaning this year with $130 off the Neato D4 robot vacuum at Amazon. This Presidents' Day offer brings this solid mid-range robo-vac down to a very reasonable $300. The easy-to-use mapping features and surprisingly strong performance make the D4 a smart buy.View Deal

In our Neato D4 robot vacuum review , we said the Neato D4 is one of "the best robot vacuums at a reasonable price" and in particular praised its solid cleaning performance and quick mapping features.

In our performance test, the robot vacuum performed admirably, sucking up the vast majority of dust, carpet fuzz, and dog hair we placed in its path. It even outperformed some more expensive models when it came to cleaning up specific items.

The mapping features are what really impressed us about the Neato D4 however. You can set the vac to ignore certain areas of your house, and thanks to an intuitive app setting regular cleaning routes is a breeze.

The distinctive D-shape won’t be to everyone’s taste, but underneath the matte black plastic exterior, you’ll find a vacuum that offers extremely solid performance. It may be lacking in some features offered by premium competitors but for the price, you’re getting a very solid device.