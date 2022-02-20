Presidents’ Day sale: save $270 on the best mattress in the US with our exclusive deal

It’s Presidents’ Day weekend and we’ve teamed up with leading mattress maker Saatva to offer an exclusive discount on the company's range of luxury mattresses. With this deal, you can save $270 at Saatva when you spend $1,000 - that’s the biggest discount you’ll find in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales for any Saatva mattress that costs under $2,499.

It drops the price of the flagship innerspring Saatva Classic - the highest-performing model in our best mattress guide - from $1,659 down to $1,425. That’s $70 cheaper than the official Saatva mattress sale . Saatva’s premium memory foam mattress, meanwhile, the Loom & Leaf, now costs $1,829, down from $2,099 (rather than $1,849).

However, if you’ve got your eye on one of Saatva’s ultra-premium (and ultra expensive) mattresses - the Zenhaven, say, or the adjustable Solaire, you’re better off using the official offer on the Saatva site. The discounts there increase in size the more you spend, so while there’s only $200 off when you spend $1,000-$1,999 - which is less than our $250 discount - there’s $300-$450 off when you spend between $2,500- $4,000.

Lowest price Save $270 when you spend $1,000 at Saatva

This is the best deal you’ll find anywhere for Saatva’s flagship mattress, the hybrid innerspring Saatva Classic, knocking a rare $270 off the price of all sizes. The mattress aced our tests in our Saatva Classic review and comes highly recommended by the Tom’s Guide team. Our exclusive deal is also the cheapest way to buy the Saatva Loom and Leaf - the brand’s excellent memory foam option - and the Saatva Latex.

Best for higher spends Saatva: Save $300-$450 when you spend $2,500-$4,000

If you’re considering one of Saatva’s top-tier mattresses, such as the Zenhaven Latex or adjustable Solaire, the biggest discount this Presidents’ Day comes via the company’s official sale on the Saatva website. With this, you save $300 when you spend between $2,500- $2,999; $350 when you spend $3,000-$3,499; $400 when you spend $3,500-$3,999 and $450 when you spend $4,000 or more.

You'll find more mattress deals, plus our pick of the best Presidents' Day sales, elsewhere on the site.