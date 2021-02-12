Presidents Day mattress sale — Tuft & Needle mattresses from $300

Presidents Day mattress sales are in full swing and one of our favorite deals comes courtesy of mattress-in-a-box manufacturer Tuft & Needle. The company is offering an epic deal that saves you money on a bed that's won a spot in our best mattress guide.

Through February 15, Tuft & Needle is taking up to 15% off all mattresses. Not sure which mattress to buy? After discount, you can get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $297.50. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $350 now $297 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.

Tuft & Needle Dog Beds: was $120 now $108 @ T&N

Mattresses aren't the only thing on sale at Tuft & Needle. The mattress maker is also taking 10% off its line of dog beds. The bed has a foam base similar to a T&N mattress and a cushion that detaches from the base. It's also easily washable. It comes with a 100-night trial and 1-year warranty. View Deal

Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the US. It's three mattresses include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress.

We like the Original Mattress because it's a great pick for cash-strapped shoppers. It offers a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide pressure relief for all types of sleepers, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.

Don't need a new mattress? The savings can also be used on purchases of duvets, mattress toppers, and even dog beds. Just act fast because these deals end February 15.