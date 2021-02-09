Presidents Day sale — take 35% off our favorite Sealy mattresses

Presidents' Day is the first major retail holiday of the year. It's also a great time to replace your old mattress. Presidents Day mattress sales can save you hundreds and one of our favorite deals of the moment takes 35% off a bed thats in our best mattress guide.

For a limited time, you can get the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress from $469. That's 35% off and one of the best deals we've seen from Sealy. Plus, get two DreamFit Pillows and DreamFit Sheets for free with your mattress purchase. Combined, you can save up to $799 on this mattress and bedding bundle.

Presidents Day sale

Cocoon Chill Mattress: was $730 now $469 w/ free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $799: Mattress maker Sealy is offering its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress. Plus, buy a mattress and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set. Combined, you can save up to $799. The Cocoon Chill mattress adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over. It has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat keeps you cool as you sleep. Currently, the twin costs $469 (was $730), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $1,080).View Deal

Chill Bundle: was $149 now $96 @ Sealy

Don't need a new mattress? This Presidents Day sale can save you money on a new sheet set and pillows. The Chill Bundle lets you sleep cool and comfortably from head to toe. It includes two DreamFit Pillows and a DreamFit sheet set. After discount, the Chill Bundle (twin) costs $96 (was $149), whereas the Chill Bundle (queen) costs $116.35 (was $179). View Deal

The Sealy Chill mattress line has been named the best budget option for hot sleepers and one of the best options for stomach sleepers. What makes the Chill mattress line so noteworthy is its ability to absorb and dissipate heat for a refreshing night's sleep.

Chill mattresses are available in either Medium-Soft or Extra Firm. The former offers a more cushioned feel (great for side or multi-positional sleepers), whereas the latter offers more sturdy support (for back sleepers). Cocoon by Sealy offers free return shipping if you're not sure what mattress you prefer. All mattresses are also backed by a 10-year warranty.

