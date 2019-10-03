The Surface Laptop 3 Already Has a Preorder Discount

Make no mistake: The Surface Laptop 3 has its crosshairs set right on the Apple MacBook Air. The just-announced laptop sports better hardware, a lower price, and for a limited time, a nice freebie.

Currently, when you order a Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy eGift Card. It's not the dollar-off discount we'd like to see, but we'll take a $50 GC any day of the week. (On a side note, this is a good sign of what we could see when Black Friday Best Buy deals roll out in the coming weeks).

There is a small "gotcha" with this promo. The base $999 model doesn't come with a gift card. In fact, the promo is only applicable on the 15-inch AMD Ryzen-based models. That's a bummer if you wanted a shiny, new Intel 10th-gen CPU.

However, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 is an interesting beast in that it sports a custom AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor with Radeon RX Vega graphics. Microsoft says this will allow for all-day battery life in a 3.4-pound laptop. Microsoft also says that the graphics architecture is based on the Xbox One's GPU, which could allow for some interesting performance.

If you want to get into the nitty gritty details of this custom CPU, sister site Tom's Hardware gives you a thorough breakdown of the new AMD Surface Edition Ryzen.

Otherwise, the clamshell touchscreen laptops are the first Surface Laptops to sport USB-C (rather than mini-DisplayPort) and they have a 20% larger trackpad than previous models.

There's no word on when Best Buy's promo will end, but this is the best Surface Laptop 3 preroder deal you'll find. The laptops will ship October 22.