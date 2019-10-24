Pre-Ordered Google Stadia? You Might Not Get to Play at Launch

Google Stadia begins rolling out on Nov. 19 for folks who pre-ordered the service's $129 Founder's Edition package. But even if you belong to that early adopter camp, you still might not get to play on day one.

Google told The Verge that its "shipping out kids in the order they were received," meaning that only those who were early to pre-order the Founder's Edition, which includes a Google Chromecast Ultra, a special blue Stadia Controller and 3 months of Stadia Pro, will get to play right away.

That also means that folks who bought the new Premiere Edition will also have to wait to dive in. This $129 package has largely the same contents as the Founder's Edition, but you'll get a Clearly White controller instead of a blue, and won't get extra perks such as a Founder's badge and the ability to gift a Stadia Pro subscription to a friend.

If you're curious how long you'll be waiting, Google tells The Verge that all Founder's and Premiere editions are expected to ship "within the first two weeks of launch."

Stadia is a game-streaming service designed to deliver AAA titles such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion to virtually any device that can run a Chrome browser. We've had largely positive experiences with the service during hands-on events, though between the slow rollout and some recently uncovered Stadia Controller limitations, it seems like Stadia's launch will come with some caveats.

Google Stadia will roll out more widely in 2020 with a "Stadia Base" option that requires you to only purchase games and not pay for a monthly subscription. If you don't feel like shelling out for a Chromecast Ultra, the service will eventually work on laptops, Pixel phones, tablets and smart TVs.