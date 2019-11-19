Pre-Black Friday deal: $30 off New Switch Minecraft bundle

Good news if you're looking for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. Walmart is offering a Switch bundle you can't afford to miss.

Currently, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch bundled with Minecraft on sale for $298. The console alone is priced at $299, so you're essentially getting a free game, which makes this one of the better Black Friday Walmart deals we've seen.

Nintendo Switch w/ Minecraft: was $330 now just $298

This bundle includes the new Nintendo Switch console (with upgraded battery) and Minecraft. You're paying full price for the console, but you're getting a free game in the process. View Deal

The new Nintendo Switch delivers up to 9 hours of playtime which is 3.5 hours more than the original Switch console.

We pit the new Nintendo Switch against the original Nintendo Switch in our lab with an endless, 8-player CPU battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The new Switch lived up to its hype, delivering about 4 hours and 50 minutes of gameplay. That's almost double the time of the 2:45 battery life we got from the 2017 model Switch.

The Switch boasts an innovative, convertible design that fits any style of gameplay. It can transform from TV game console to a portable handheld gaming machine in a snap. The Switch's sturdy construction makes it the every day carry console of choice for gamers who like to take their game on the road.

This rare Nintendo Switch bundle deal is the best way to save some money if you're strapped for cash. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage for more holiday savings.