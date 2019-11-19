Trending

Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deal: Save $15 now

By

Get great wireless earbuds with this code

Powerbeats Pro
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds but you don't want to pay full price, right now Staples has the Powerbeats Pro for $234.95. That's $15 off the usual $249.95 price.

To get this deal you'll need to enter the coupon code of "57031" when checking out. If you're looking for a great AirPods alternative, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals yet.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249.95 now $234.95 @Staples
The Beats Powerbeats Pro has everything you're looking for in wireless earbuds. They offer 9 hours of battery life, adjustable earhooks and a sweat-resistant design, great for working out.
In our Powerbeats Pro review, we gave them an excellent score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. These fitness-focused wireless earbuds offer the same easy setup as the AirPods but much longer battery life. We're talking about 9 hours of juice, versus 5 hours for the latest AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The Powerbeats Pro also offer well-balanced audio and a comfortable and stable fit that's ideal for running. Plus, unlike the AirPods, you can adjust the volume with dedicated controls right on the earbud.

There are some trade-offs with the Powerbeats Pro. The charging case is on the bulky side, and you don't get built-in noise cancellation as you do with the AirPods Pro. But overall this is a decemt deal. We would just act fast before the coupon code expires. 

