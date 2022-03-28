Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream will see Premier League superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota look to book their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Standing in the way of a Portugal team stacked with talent is a North Macedonia side who have already proved themselves capable of an upset.

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream live stream, date, time, channels The Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream live stream takes place Tuesday, March 29.

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus, or on TUDN via Fubo.TV

Portugal squeaked through their World Cup play-off semi-final against Turkey. First-half goals from Otavio and Jota put them firmly in the driver's seat, but the second period was extremely dicey after Burak Yilmaz pulled one back for Turkey and then missed a golden opportunity to equalize from the spot. A goal in stoppage time from Mathues Nunes added some gloss to the final score, but Portugal had to work to earn their place in this World Cup play-off final.

The Euro 2016 winners have not failed to qualify for a World Cup since 1998, and will be confident they can book their place at Qatar 2022. They've scored in their last 19 World Cup qualifiers on home soil, which should be seen as a good omen, and captain Cristiano Ronaldo has called it the “game of our lives” — so there's no chance they'll go into it underprepared.

Portugal are clear favorites to win this match, but North Macedonia have already flipped the script in this World Cup qualification play off once before, defeating the current European Champions Italy last week with a 92nd-minute strike from Aleksandar Trajkovski. The unexpected result sent the footballing world into a frenzy and has surely already been written into North Macedonian sporting folklore.

However, it wasn't a fluke result. While North Macedonia did ride their luck and benefited from Italy being incredibly wasteful in front of goal, they had a clear gameplan and frustrated the Azzurri. North Macedonia have now won their last three World Cup qualifiers in a row and have only conceded a single goal in those games. They reached the Euro finals last year and have now reached this World Cup play-off final on merit — so they'll truly believe they can cause another upset.

The winner of this match will officially confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Who will book their spot at the biggest tournament in football? Find out by watching the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream, and we will show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream on ESPN Plus and TUDN. If you have ESPN Plus, you can stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT.

If you want to watch on the Spanish-language TUDN and you've already cut the cord, you could try Fubo.TV. This costs $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including TUDN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream for free by using a VPN

How to watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream

How to watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for Portugal vs North Macedonia and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Portugal vs North Macedonia stream on Sky Sport NZ or via BeIn Sports Connect if you have the Sky Sport package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game

How to watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream in Canada

The Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream will be shown on TLN in Canada. The network has been showing a selection of European World Cup qualifiers over the past few months, and this match has been chosen for broadcast.

Not at home in the Great White North right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.