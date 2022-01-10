Samsung's new refrigerators will brighten up boring kitchens

It’s not often I get excited about refrigerator doors, but Samsung’s Bespoke French Door refrigerators unveiled at CES 2022 has definitely caught my attention.

The Samsung Bespoke range offers the first-ever French Door refrigerators that you can finally match to your kitchen interior style and inject some Instagram-worthy appeal. In fact, Samsung’s Bespoke range is exactly what’s been missing from the market, putting an end to the boring lacklustre refrigerator.

When I was buying a new kitchen a few years back, one thing I noticed was the sheer lack of fridge colour options or designs available. Typically, you’d have the standard white, stainless steel or matt black for certain models, but overall, zero style or sleek appeal.

However, Samsung’s new Bespoke French Door refrigerators are available in a whopping 12 vibrant colors to suit your kitchen, gives the option to ‘mix and match’ panels, and a choice between a contemporary glass or stainless steel finish. Best of all, if you ever get bored and want a change, you can swap over the interchangeable panels to install the new color of your choice. Impressive!

Samsung Bespoke White (Image credit: Samsung)

It’s clear Samsung has given much thought to their 'designer' color palette. With tones ranging from Morning Blue, Champagne Rose, Emerald Green and Gray to the more vibrant, Pink, Sunrise Yellow and Clementine, there is something for everyone. Design-wise, Samsung’s Bespoke French Door refrigerators look sleek, attractive, and incredibly eye-catching. Its ‘flat style’ design makes it more streamlined to match your decor — basically, you wouldn’t even be able to tell it’s a fridge.

As one of the best refrigerators , the Samsung Bespoke French Door refrigerator comes in a range of sizes and available in a choice of 3-door, 4-door and Family Hub models to suit every lifestyle. It also has all the mod-cons and premium features you'd expect, such as Alexa and Google Assistant to make life easier.

Inevitably, you can expect to pay a premium cost, with prices starting from $2,999, available from Samsung and selected retailers. But if you’re after a refrigerator with substance and style to instantly uplift your kitchen, the Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator range may well be a worthwhile investment.