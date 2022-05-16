New PlayStation Plus Premium game lineup revealed — Assassin's Creed, Spider-Man and more

PlayStation Plus is about to get a major revamp, and we finally know which games to expect. Last month, Sony announced that PS Plus would split into three tiers and provide a whole library of games to download and stream. As of today (May 16), we know what that library will be, and we know that it will include some fan-favorite titles, from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, to Demon’s Souls, to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sony posted a full list of PS Plus games on the official PlayStation blog. All told, the service will relaunch with 105 titles, comprising both first- and third-party fare. The games in question also come from a variety of consoles, including PS1, PSP, PS3, PS4 and PS5. There don’t appear to be any PS Vita or PS2 games, unless you count re-releases or remasters.

Remember, too, that only PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Premium members will get access to these games. PlayStation Plus Essential members will have more or less the same services that PS Plus provides right now, which means a few complimentary games per month, rather than full library. Check out our full PS Plus tier comparison for more info.

Here’s the full list of games, broken down by platform:

PS4 and PS5 games

Alienation

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Batman: Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Celeste

Cities: Skylines

Concrete Genie

Control: Ultimate Edition

Days Gone

Dead Cells

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Everybody’s Golf

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4***

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

For Honor

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut

God of War

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

Hollow Knight

Horizon Zero Dawn

Infamous First Light

Infamous Second Son

Knack

LittleBigPlanet 3

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Matterfall

MediEvil

Mortal Kombat 11

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NBA 2K22

Outer Wilds

Patapon 2 Remastered

Patapon Remastered

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil

Resogun

Returnal

Shadow of the Colossus

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

Tearaway Unfolded

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

WipEout Omega Collection

PSP and PS1 games

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Super Stardust Portable

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

Remastered games

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Dark Cloud 2

Dark Cloud

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

PS3 games

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Crash Commando

Demon’s Souls

Devil May Cry HD Collection

echochrome

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

F.E.A.R.

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Ico

Infamous 2

Infamous

Infamous: Festival of Blood

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet 2

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Note that some of these games will be available for download, some will be available for streaming and some will have both options. Check the blog post for further details on each game. Furthermore, all PS3 games will be streaming-only rather than downloadable. This is due to the PS3’s unique architecture, which runs pretty differently from the PS4 and PS5.

Also bear in mind that Sony will add and remove games from this list over time, similar to what Microsoft does with Xbox Game Pass.

North American fans can expect the PS Plus revamp to launch on June 13, while European fans will have to wait until June 23. Tom’s Guide will have a full breakdown of the service once it goes live.