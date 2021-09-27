Pixel 6 launch date just tipped by Google's own app

More evidence of a possible release date for the Google Pixel 6 has been found within Google's own camera app.

XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman posted on Twitter (via Notebookcheck) that he'd found the date flag "10-27-2021" relating to a mandatory update that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will have to download on or after this day. No other Pixels are marked to download this update, Rahman adds.

This arguably fits in with older rumors. Leaker Jon Prosser has claimed that Google will unveil the Pixel 6 on October 19, with the phone going on sale on October 27. That's also the theory that Rahman subscribes to.

It certainly wouldn't surprise us if Google shows off its new Pixel in October, simply because every other flagship Pixel phone has been announced during that same month.

Just noticed this, but it's not definitive. A GCam flag was just remotely changed to "10-27-2021" on my device (with Pixel 6 Pro props). Seems after this date, GCam will prompt the user in-app for an update.A 10/19 launch followed by a 10/27 release seems plausible.

As with last year, Google has already revealed a few juicy details about its new phone long before the expected reveal event. There are several big changes on the way for the Pixel 6, including a large 6.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a new Pro model with a larger 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both versions will also have a fresh design, including a unique camera bar on the back, and will run on Google's first proprietary chip design, named Tensor.

There have still been more leaks to fill in the gaps, however. For cameras, we're expecting the standard Pixel 6 to use 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide rear sensors. The Pixel 6 Pro is thought to be adding a 48MP telephoto camera to that, making for the most cameras ever on a Pixel phone.

The phones' batteries are also tipped for a big expansion: the Pixel 6 is believed to be getting a 4,614 mAh cell and the Pixel 6 Pro a 5,000 mAh battery, with 30W fast charging for both.