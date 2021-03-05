Pixel 5a launch date leaks — here's when to expect Google's budget phone

After COVID-19 pushed back last year's launch of the Pixel 4a into late summer, it looks like Google's budget phone is returning to its regularly scheduled spring rollout. A prominent leaker says we can expect the Pixel 5a in June.

That leaker would be Jon Prosser, and while his tweet doesn't provide a source for the Pixel 5a launch information, it does get very specific on the date. We'll see the latest budget Pixel model on June 11, Prosser says.

Another prediction included in that tweet: new Pixel Buds are coming in mid-April if you care about Google's wireless earbuds. You'd be in the distinct minority if you did, but we're not here to judge.

Google stuff:New Pixel Buds coming mid-April. New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nxMarch 5, 2021 See more

As for the Pixel 5a, a June release would be in line with when Google unveiled its original budget Pixel phone — the Pixel 3a, which debuted at Google's May 2019 developer conference. The Pixel 4a was expected to show up at the 2020 edition of Google I/O, but Google ultimately cancelled that event, when COVID-19 restrictions made it unsafe to hold large gatherings of people. Eventually, the Pixel 4a launch slid to August, reportedly because Google was trying to time the release with the re-opening of stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosser has a mixed track record on leaks, and his Pixel 4a launch pronouncements were all over the map last year (though COVID-19 uncertainties played a major part in that). Still, the June 11 launch date isn't out of left field, given Google's previous track record, and it gives us a reasonable expectation for when we might see this rumored phone.

We don't have a lot else to go on for the Pixel 5a, apart from a leaked render and some accompanying specs that promise two rear cameras, a 6.2-inch display and a design reminiscent of the Pixel 4a. Other details, such as what processor will power the Pixel 5a, remain up in the air. Now that we have a launch window pointing to early June, though, perhaps the pace of Pixel 5a rumors will pick up.