Pixel 5 has a wireless charging secret that iPhone 12 MagSafe can’t match

The Google Pixel 5 features plenty of clever software features and conveniences, but Google's kept quiet about one neat trick its reverse wireless charging can do.

As seen on a Google support page by 9to5Google, plugging the Pixel 5 into a USB-C charger automatically activated Battery Share, letting you charge wireless earbuds or similar accessories immediately by placing them on the back of the handset. It's a small feature, but yet more proof of why we enjoy the Pixel phones' user experience so much.

You don't have to plug in the Pixel 5 to use Battery Share though. You can activate it manually from the Battery options in the Settings menu, although your phone's battery will have to be between 10% and 50% full for this to work, depending on what minimum you have selected.

There are limits to this. Reverse wireless charging disables automatically if there's nothing charging on the back of the Pixel, the phone gets too hot, the accessory is fully charged, or if it's struggling to charge it due to "poor placement, a thick case, or other issues." And of course, the Pixel 5 can't simultaneously reverse wireless charge and wireless charge at the same time.

In our review of the Pixel 5, we complemented the phone's software and excellent photography skills; plus excellent battery life, perfect for donating via Battery Share. The phone's weaknesses come in performance and cost. Despite costing $700, the Snapdragon 765 chipset and 8GB RAM the Pixel 5 comes with is easily surpassed by phones such as the OnePlus Nord, which costs around $200 less. So as impressed as we are by this clever automatic Battery Share feature, we still prefer other phones such as the iPhone 12 or Google's own Pixel 4a.