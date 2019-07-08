Pixel 4 XL Renders Paint a Meh Look for Google's Flagship

Google may have already teased its upcoming Pixel 4, but new leaked renders and a 360° video show the first credible glimpse at the larger Pixel 4 XL. The biggest reveal? A notch-less display.

But the overall bezels are looking pretty chunky.

(Image credit: @OneLeaks/Pricebaba)

The Pixel 4 XL display renders, courtesy of @OnLeaks, suggest a large forehead and slimline chin for the bigger of the two upcoming Pixel models. Those specs are remarkably reminiscent of the iPhone XS, minus the eyesore of a top display notch on both Apple’s larger iPhone model and the Pixel 3 XL.

Instead, it seems the Pixel 4 XL, measuring roughly 6.25 inches tall, will feature a wider bezel around the top of the phone like its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a predecessors. The bezel likely will house dual cameras and other sensors. It might hold a speaker, too—these renders imply the bottom bezel won’t contain front-facing stereo speakers. Rather, we noticed additional speakers on the bottom on the phone next to the USB Type-C port. As expected, there’s no 3.5mm audio jack down there (or anywhere).

The glass rear panel is simple and flat, aside from the camera bump holding three lenses laid out in a triangular formation. The secondary camera might feature optical zoom, but there’s no indication on what a third camera could be used for. Pricebaba suggested a 3D ToF sensor, but you can take a look at the video yourself here.

Google has not confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked renders, but they’re on par with the design snippets the company has released itself.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are expected to launch sometime in October, so we might have to wait until then to know if Google retired the XL model’s notch; unless, of course, they opt to tweet out authentic images of the new smartphones before then.

Be sure to catch up on all the latest info right on our updated Pixel 4 news and rumor hub page.